Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc - Appointment of Director and Restoration of Trading

12 September 2022

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc

( "QBT" or "the Company")

Appointment of New Director

and

Restoration of Trading

The board of Quantum Blockchain Technologies (AIM: QBT) is pleased to announce the appointment of Peter Fuhrman as non-executive director with immediate effect.

Peter has extensive experience in high-technology, semiconductors, finance and investment industries. He graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor's degree in Chinese History from Tufts University in 1980, and with a master's degree in International Relations from Cambridge University in 1985. He did postgraduate studies at Nanjing University and as a Yale-in-China Fellow at the Chinese University of Hong Kong.

Currently, Peter is chairman and chief executive of China First Capital which advises on and invests in the technology sector with expertise, inter alia, in China's semiconductor industry, advanced manufacturing, robotics, precision automation, nano-positioning and photonics. He is also a strategic adviser on advanced technologies and market expansion to the board and chairman of one of China's largest listed high-technology manufacturing companies and to one of Germany's largest semiconductor technology companies. Peter was previously CEO of Los Angeles based Awareness Technologies, a cloud-based enterprise security software company (which he successfully sold in 2008) and Head of Europe for the publisher, Forbes Inc.

In addition to the appointment of Mr Fuhrman, the Company has committed to appoint a further non-executive director to its board within the next three months. Further announcements regarding such appointment will be made in due course.

As stated in the Company's announcement on 16 August 2022, trading in QBT's ordinary shares were suspended as a result of the Company having only one director (Francesco Gardin) and therefore being unable to comply with Companies Act requirement to have at least two directors. Following the appointment of Mr Fuhrman, trading in the Company's AIM securities will resume with effect from 7.30am on 12 September 2022.

Francisco Gardin, CEO and Executive Chairman commented:"I have known Peter for some time, and I have always been impressed by his views on technology and its economic impact.

"I believe that Peter's appointment to the Board will have a strong positive impact, not only because of his experience, but also due to his vast network that he has developed in over 30 years of international business in the US, Europe and China."

The following information is disclosed pursuant to Rule 17 and Schedule Two paragraph (g) of the AIM Rules for Companies in relation to Peter Scott Fuhrman, aged 63:

Current directorships and/or partnerships: Former directorships and/or partnerships (within the last five years): China First Capital Limited

China First Capital Investment Limited N/A

Mr Fuhrman was a director of San Vicente Group Inc from 2001 until 2003. In January 2003, San Vicente filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Protection ("Chapter 11") and exited Chapter 11 in May 2004.

Mr Fuhrman does not hold any shares in the Company.

Pursuant to his contract of employment with the Company, Mr Fuhrman is entitled to 5,000,000 options over new ordinary shares of 0.25p in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") 2,500,000 of which are exercisable at the price of 5p per new Ordinary Share with the remaining 2,500,000 exercisable at 10p per new Ordinary Share (the "Options").

The Options have not yet been granted. The Company will make a further announcement in due course pursuant to the grant of the Options.

There are no further disclosures required under Schedule 2(g) of the AIM Rules for Companies.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("MAR"), and is disclosed in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of MAR.

