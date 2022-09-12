REMINDER: Bigbank AS bond public offering

From September 6, 2022, 10:00 EEST Bigbank AS bonds (ISIN code EE3300002690) public offer subscription process is launched. The Subscription process closing date is September 16, 2022, 15:30 EEST. Up to 10 000 bonds are being publicly offered to investors in Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia. The offer price is 1000 EUR per one bond which is equal to the nominal value of a bond. The interest rate of the bonds is 8% per annum. The bonds will be registered in the Nasdaq CSD under the ISIN code EE3300002690. In case of over-subscription, Bigbank has the right to increase the volume of the offering by up to 20,000 bonds and the offering may also be decreased by the amount unsubscribed. The Subscription Offer will be carried out using the Stock Exchange Trading system and Nasdaq CSD. Offering via Stock Exchange Trading System (for investors in Latvia and Lithuania) Market: TSE Equities Auction (Genium INET trading system) Order book: BIGBANKBOND (EE3300002690) The auction period during which the order collection will take place is: September 6, 2022 from 10:00 until 16:00; September 7 - September 15, 2022 from 09:00 until 16:00; September 16, 2022 from 09:00 until 15:30. Settlement date: September 21 , 2022 All Nasdaq Tallinn Members, having access to Genium INET trading system may participate in the offering by submitting orders on own account or on behalf of its clients. Offering via Nasdaq CSD (for investors in Estonia) An Estonian investor wishing to subscribe for the Offer Bonds must contact their bank, which manages the Nasdaq CSD securities account of the respective investor. Please see attached the Rules of Bigbank AS bond subscription process through Exchange trading system. Detailed information of the offering of Bigbank AS bond is provided here. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 5 253 14 54 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1089263