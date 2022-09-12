Anzeige
Hardman & Co Research on Neodecortech (NDT.MI): Bright 1H'22, cloudy outlook

1H'22 results from Neodecortech (NDT) continued the trend of FY'21. Total revenue was up 20% compared with 1H'21, to a record EUR103m, demonstrating the continued strength of NDT's new products and its European markets. The increases in energy prices and the impact of the Ukraine conflict have caused a reduction in the order backlog at the beginning of 2H'22, but the company remains confident of maintaining operating and financial results roughly in line with FY'21.

Please click on the link below for the full report:

https://hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/bright-1h22-cloudy-outlook/

If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest by clicking on the above link 

To contact us: 
Hardman & Co            Contact: 
1 Frederick's Place 
                  Jason Streets 
London                        js@hardmanandco.com 
EC2R 8AE 
                  +44(0)203 693 7075 
www.hardmanandco.com 
Follow us on Twitter @HardmanandCo

Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please click here to read the statement.

About Hardman & Co: Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259. Attention is drawn to the important disclaimers at the end of the report.

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1439763 12-Sep-2022

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1439763&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 12, 2022 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
