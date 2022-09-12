Anzeige
Montag, 12.09.2022
Breaking News! Überzeugende Zahlen triggern eine Kurs-Rallye!
WKN: A14UTJ ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 
Frankfurt
12.09.22
08:05 Uhr
1,006 Euro
+0,009
+0,90 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,0121,04209:29
Dow Jones News
12.09.2022 | 08:31
76 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 12-Sep-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

12 September 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 09 of September 2022 it purchased a total of 70,531 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           46,847     23,684 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.0280     GBP0.8940 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.0080     GBP0.8750 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.0176     GBP0.8841

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 693,968,562 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC 
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP (as indicated below) Euronext Dublin 
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
242       1.0120        XDUB     08:54:38      00026809472TRDU1 
469       1.0160        XDUB     09:04:45      00026809559TRDU1 
6,195      1.0240        XDUB     10:14:15      00026810301TRDU1 
4,768      1.0240        XDUB     10:14:15      00026810302TRDU1 
1,037      1.0240        XDUB     10:14:15      00026810303TRDU1 
1,998      1.0280        XDUB     11:19:08      00026811169TRDU1 
2,187      1.0280        XDUB     11:19:08      00026811170TRDU1 
1,470      1.0180        XDUB     13:18:35      00026811752TRDU1 
61        1.0180        XDUB     13:18:41      00026811755TRDU1 
3,979      1.0180        XDUB     13:18:41      00026811756TRDU1 
2,461      1.0180        XDUB     13:18:41      00026811754TRDU1 
998       1.0080        XDUB     13:28:54      00026811781TRDU1 
203       1.0080        XDUB     13:28:54      00026811782TRDU1 
1,219      1.0140        XDUB     14:25:35      00026812183TRDU1 
719       1.0140        XDUB     14:31:02      00026812226TRDU1 
1,924      1.0140        XDUB     14:31:02      00026812227TRDU1 
2,150      1.0140        XDUB     14:31:02      00026812228TRDU1 
1,151      1.0100        XDUB     14:51:30      00026812331TRDU1 
428       1.0100        XDUB     14:51:30      00026812330TRDU1 
2,416      1.0100        XDUB     14:53:26      00026812339TRDU1 
2,133      1.0100        XDUB     14:55:06      00026812379TRDU1 
2,227      1.0160        XDUB     15:41:33      00026812640TRDU1 
1,849      1.0120        XDUB     15:58:02      00026812821TRDU1 
1,787      1.0120        XDUB     15:58:02      00026812822TRDU1 
434       1.0120        XDUB     15:58:02      00026812823TRDU1 
717       1.0120        XDUB     15:58:02      00026812819TRDU1 
1,625      1.0120        XDUB     15:58:02      00026812820TRDU1

London Stock Exchange 

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
2,498      0.8940        XLON     10:18:27      00026810419TRDU1 
1,929      0.8940        XLON     11:03:54      00026811009TRDU1 
3,330      0.8920        XLON     11:19:08      00026811168TRDU1 
1,449      0.8920        XLON     11:19:08      00026811167TRDU1 
911       0.8830        XLON     12:20:32      00026811391TRDU1 
2,079      0.8830        XLON     13:18:41      00026811753TRDU1 
1,618      0.8780        XLON     14:31:03      00026812229TRDU1 
2,595      0.8780        XLON     14:31:03      00026812230TRDU1 
2,095      0.8750        XLON     14:47:05      00026812288TRDU1 
469       0.8770        XLON     15:21:26      00026812545TRDU1 
2,398      0.8780        XLON     15:30:02      00026812568TRDU1 
510       0.8750        XLON     16:27:03      00026813345TRDU1 
1,803      0.8780        XLON     16:29:01      00026813355TRDU1

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  187284 
EQS News ID:  1439779 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1439779&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 12, 2022 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
