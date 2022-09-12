

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Grainger plc (GRI.L) issued an update on trading for the eleven months to the end of August 2022. Occupancy remained at record levels at over 98%, for the period. Like-for-like rental growth was at 4.5%.



'Despite the buoyant rental market, we are very mindful of the financial challenges facing many individuals. We are therefore taking a responsible approach to rental increases, ensuring affordability for our customers remains a central consideration and balancing rent increases with retention,' Helen Gordon, Chief Executive of Grainger, said.



The Group will report detailed annual financial results on 17 November 2022.







