Mining magnate Andrew Forrest's Fortescue Future Industries continues its campaign to be one of the world's largest clean energy companies, with new plans to develop a 9.2 GW wind and solar facility in Egypt to power green hydrogen production.From pv magazine Australia The clean energy unit of Australian billionaire Andrew Forrest's Fortescue Metals Group has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Egyptian government to explore the development of a green hydrogen production project with 9.2 GW of installed capacity. The project could also include the construction of local manufacturing ...

