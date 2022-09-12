DJ AMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s)
AMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD UCITS ETF DR (IMWRD) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s) 12-Sep-2022 / 09:18 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: AMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD UCITS ETF DR
DEALING DATE: 09/09/2022
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 93.9861
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6162379
CODE: IMWRD
