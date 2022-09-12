Synergy Spine Solutions and Ortho Consulting Group extend strategic partnership to commercialize innovative spine technologies

Synergy Spine Solutions further strengthens its commitment to the EMEA region through an expanded partnership with Ortho Consulting Group

NEWBURY, England, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Orthopaedic medical devices developer Synergy Spine Solutions (Synergy) has announced it is extending its strategic partnership with international growth specialists Ortho Consulting Group (OCG) to lead their expansion across the EMEA region.







OCG will add a product manager who will work with distributor partners and surgeons across EMEA to support sales education and intraoperative clinical support for the Synergy Cervical Disc. This resource will be in addition to the current sales leadership, marketing, quality and regulatory and logistical support provided by OCG.

The company's marquis technology, the Synergy Disc, is the only artificial cervical disc with a 60 lordotic core that combines cervical alignment and balance with natural motion for patients with degenerative disc disease (DDD) causing radiculopathy and/or myelopathy.

Josh Butters, Synergy Spine Solutions CEO, said: "We believe the Synergy Disc advances the standard of care for treating cervical degenerative disc disease and we look forward to bringing this next generation technology to more markets and accelerating the commercial success we have already delivered. To do this requires not only a great technology, but also a great team, and we are looking forward to advancing our great relationship with OCG and our distribution partners."

Matt Woods, OCG Founder, said: "The team at OCG are delighted to extend our partnership and responsibility with Synergy, which further supports our commitment to bring innovative, high-quality technologies that meet and exceed the needs of healthcare professionals. We are excited to continue to deliver growth, strategy and success across the EMEA region with full responsibility for growing Synergy's presence in these markets."

Tim Hein, Synergy Spine Solutions VP of Sales & Marketing, said: "The expansion of sales and clinical applications resources demonstrates our commitment to the EMEA market, our belief in the benefits of the Synergy Disc and focus on excellent clinical outcomes."

Ric Sumner, OCG Head of Marketing, said: "Synergy is an ambitious, innovation-led organisation with market-leading technology. We are excited to support this period of growth through best in-class, in-country workshops and support at major spine congresses, building on their already strong education resources and high-quality messaging."

Synergy Spine Solutions

The Vision of Synergy Spine Solutions is to identify and commercialize innovative spine technologies that help surgeons improve their patients' quality of life and advance the standard of care. The company's flagship product, the Synergy Disc, is the only device that is designed to restore both motion and alignment to the spine. The Synergy Disc is currently commercially available in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, and Canada (via SAP). In the United States, the Synergy Disc is investigational use only and Synergy is currently enrolling patients in its IDE study. For more information, visit synergyspinesolutions.com

Ortho Consulting Group

Ortho Consulting Group helps companies within the orthopaedic and spine industry build and strengthen their global sales channels. We solve the real issues that affect SMEs and start-ups, identifying and managing distributors, building executive teams, providing venture capital and M&A insight. Our clients rely on us because we are committed to developing long-term relationships, immersing ourselves fully in each project, thinking and acting as business partners. Learn more at www.orthocg.com

