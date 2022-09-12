DNV recently evaluated 19 battery cells through its testing program and found that lithium iron phosphate (LFP) cells from Chinese battery makers CATL and Narada offer the best performance in stationary energy storage applications.Many stationary storage products have been commercially available for less than five years, which makes it challenging for project owners and developers to select suitable technology suppliers. In the latest edition of its scorecard, DNV evaluated 19 battery cell types and found that lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries from Chinese manufacturers CATL and Narada were ...

