Renewi plc: Application for Block Listing

Application has been made to the Financial Conduct Authority and the London Stock Exchange for a block listing of a total of 225,000 Renewi plc ordinary shares of GBP1 each ("shares") to be admitted to the Premium Segment of the Official List.

The Shares are being reserved under a block listing in respect of shares to be issued under the Renewi plc 2015 Sharesave Scheme.

The admission date for these shares is expected to be 15 September 2022. When issued, these shares will rank pari passu with the existing ordinary shares. For further information:

Renewi plc Philip Griffin-Smith Company.secretary@renewi.com Group Company Secretary

About Renewi

Renewi is a pure-play recycling company with a focus on extracting value from waste and used materials rather than disposal through incineration or landfill. The company also plays a key role in limiting resource scarcity through the creation of secondary materials, and by so doing addresses both social and regulatory trends and contributes to creating a cleaner, greener world.

Renewi's vision is to be the leading waste-to-product company in the world's most advanced circular economies. By opting to recycle, the company avoids emissions of more than 3 million tonnes of CO2 and as a result plays a part in contributing to a sustainable society, transitioning to a circular economy and driving the progress needed to halt climate change.

Renewi, which draws on innovation and the latest technology to turn waste into useful materials - paper, metals, plastics, glass, wood, building materials, compost and energy - employs over 6,500 people who work on 162 operating sites in 6 countries across Europe and the UK. Renewi is recognised as a market leader in Benelux and a regional European leader in recycling.

