

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Swiss reinsurer Swiss Re AG (SSREY.PK) announced Monday that Group Chief Investment Officer or CIO and Country President Switzerland, Guido Fürer, has decided to retire effective March 31, 2023.



He has been with the company for 25 years, and has served as Group CIO for a full decade.



Fürer said, 'After a 35-year-long, fulfilling career in the financial sector, I want to enjoy more time with my family and dedicate myself to my pro bono activities on various foundation boards.'



Until the actual transition will take place, he will continue to serve the Company.







