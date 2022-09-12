The appointment of Hassan Suffyan strengthens Objectway's global leadership team. Hassan is an experienced manager with expertise in wealth management and private banking, who will boost Objectway's growth in the UK and Irish markets.

Objectway, a global top 100 banking, wealth asset management software provider, has announced the appointment of Hassan Suffyan as Managing Director of Objectway for the UK region

Hassan Suffyan, Managing Director UK region, Objectway (Photo: Objectway)

Hassan joins the Objectway Group executive team to help drive the firm's expansion in the UK and Ireland. His vast knowledge and expertise will enhance the Group's capability to drive the digital enablement of wealth managers, private banks and asset managers. Hassan will also work with the executive team to execute strategic development initiatives across the Group.

Hassan brings over 10 years of Wealth Private Banking experience, with significant expertise in business, technology and consulting. Prior to joining Objectway, Hassan was Head of the Wealth Technology Practice for Ernst Young UK and has previously worked for Coutts Private Bank as a Director in Wealth Asset Management Delivery, as well as for other well-known wealth managers.

As a result of Objectway's constant commitment to the sector and investments, the firm has experienced a significant growth in this region, where it counts many leading wealth management firms as its clients. As Managing Director, Hassan will be responsible for boosting Objectway's growth in this market, which is pivotal in the development plans of the Group.

Hassan Suffyan commented on his appointment: "I have been thoroughly impressed by Objectway's product offering, culture and, most importantly, people. I am delighted to have the opportunity to join the firm and to support its growth, by addressing the strategic priorities of our clients with our incremental and agile approach to digital enablement to attract and retain clients, improve cost-to-serve and achieve scale

Luigi Marciano, Objectway Group CEO, said: "We are delighted to welcome Hassan to our executive team. His extensive experience and skills are a perfect fit with our strategy to drive future growth by focusing on bringing banking, wealth and asset management to the next level of industrialisation by implementing an as-a-service approach. This is a further step to scale our organisation for accelerated growth in the future and to meet strong customer demand for our software and services proposition."

