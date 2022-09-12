Kroger Precision Marketing powered by 84.51°: Kroger Precision Marketing Expands Private Marketplace to Include Video and CTV Advertising

New programmatic capability applies first-party retail data to boost advertising efficiency and measure CPG sales impact

CINCINNATI, OH / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2022 / Kroger Precision Marketing (KPM), the retail media business of The Kroger Co. powered by 84.51°, has expanded its private programmatic marketplace to include video and CTV inventory. Advertisers will now use the retailer's sales data to reach relevant households with premium inventory suppliers like Magnite, OpenX, PubMatic, and Xandr.

This expansion into video and CTV builds on the Private Marketplace which KPM launched in 2021. The Kroger Private Marketplace is a self-service platform for advertising agencies and brands. Advertisers reach households by applying first-party retail sales data to programmatic campaigns within their preferred ad-buying platform.

The expansion comes at a time when consumer packaged goods (CPG) advertisers have faced years of audience fragmentation in traditional TV.

"Streaming is the number-one way people consume TV today," says Cara Pratt, Senior Vice President, Kroger Precision Marketing. "That means the majority of TV viewing hours can now be optimized in the programmatic environment. Our retail data precisely reaches households - such as lapsed or infrequent brand buyers - and then matches advertising exposure to store sales to measure brand impact."

The capability recently went live with CPG brands and agencies.

"The scale and quality of Kroger's first-party data has enabled us to optimize CTV delivery for our advertisers against actual stores sales. We are effectively driving in store sales via television in a tangible way," said Kelly Metz, Managing Director, Advanced TV at Omnicom Media Group.

As America's largest grocery retailer, Kroger serves 60 million households annually nationwide. Kroger Precision Marketing was created nearly five years ago, applying data science to better connect consumer packaged goods brands with relevant households. The retail media network sells self-service advertising on Kroger digital properties, managed-service advertising through publisher collaborations, and programmatic advertising through its private marketplace.

With the new programmatic capabilities, advertisers will have self-service access to:

Audience intelligence through retail sales data to reach relevant CTV and video households

Customizable premium CTV and video inventory in a centralized private marketplace

Campaign measurement against attributable retail sales and household penetration

"Our expansion into CTV and video demonstrates how retail media is driving greater accountability across the entire media supply chain," says Pratt. "We're proud to be working closely with brands and agencies as we make their programmatic advertising investments more effective and efficient."

About Kroger Precision Marketing

Kroger Precision Marketing is a leading retail media advertising solution. Powered by 84.51° data science, and Kroger's popular loyalty card program, we connect customers to brands through engaging moments that inspire purchasing online or in-store. Kroger Precision Marketing closes the loop between media exposure and store sales to make brand advertising more addressable, actionable, and accountable. Learn more at KrogerPrecisionMarketing.com.

Media Contacts:

Jamie Scalici / John O'Hara

Mower

212-980-9194 / 315-413-4212

jscalici@mower.com / johara@mower.com

SOURCE: Kroger Precision Marketing (KPM) powered by 84.51°

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/715234/Kroger-Precision-Marketing-Expands-Private-Marketplace-to-Include-Video-and-CTV-Advertising