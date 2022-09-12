Grants options to independent directors

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 12, 2022) - Andean Precious Metals Corp. (TSXV: APM) (OTCQX: ANPMF) ("Andean" or the "Company") today announced the voting results from the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held on Thursday, September 8, 2022.

At the Meeting, a total of 139,200,104 common shares were voted, representing 88.15% of the Company's total issued and outstanding common shares. A majority of shareholders voted in favor of each of the management resolutions brought before the Meeting, including:

The number of directors of the Company was fixed at six (6);



The members elected to the Company's board of directors for the ensuing year:



Grant Angwin Felipe Canales Simon Griffiths Peter Gundy Alberto Morales Ramiro Villarreal



KPMG LLP was re-appointed as auditors for the Company for the ensuing year; and



The Omnibus Long Term Incentive Plan, which was approved by disinterested shareholders only.

Stock Option Grant

The Company also announced that, effective September 12, 2022, it has granted options ("Options") to purchase a total of 600,000 common shares at an exercise price of C$1.15 to its four independent directors. The Options (i) shall vest on the date that is twelve months from the date of grant, and (ii) will expire 5 years from the date of grant. The exercise price of C$1.15 represents a premium of 29% to the most recent closing price of Andean's common shares on the TSX-V.

About Andean Precious Metals Corp.

Andean Precious Metals is a Canadian headquartered, growth-focused silver producer that owns and operates the San Bartolomé project located in the department of Potosí, Bolivia. San Bartolomé has been operating continuously since 2008, producing an average of over five million ounces of silver equivalents per year. The Company is also exploring its wholly owned San Pablo project and seeking other accretive opportunities in Bolivia and Latin America. Andean is committed to fostering safe, sustainable and responsible operations. For more information, please visit www.andeanpm.com.

Company Contact

Trish Moran

VP Investor Relations

tmoran@andeanpm.com

T: +1 416 564 4290

North America

Anna Speyer

NATIONAL Capital Markets

aspeyer@national.ca

T: +1 416-848-1376

Europe

Charles Vivian

Tavistock

andean@tavistock.co.uk

T: +44 20 7920 3150

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange, Inc. nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/136718