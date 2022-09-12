Anzeige
PS752 Justice: Truth and justice: A conversation with the families of Flight PS752 victims

WASHINGTON, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

When:
1:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, September 14, 2022

Where:
1030 15th Street, NW, 12th Floor
Washington, DC 20005

Registration and virtual attendance available via the link below:
https://www.atlanticcouncil.org/event/truth-and-justice-a-conversation-with-the-families-of-flight-ps752-victims/

What:
The Association of Families of Flight PS752 Victims (the Association) will be participating in a discussion hosted by the Atlantic Council's Strategic Litigation Project about the lasting impact of the downing of Flight PS752 and legal options for accountability.

The conversation will feature several representatives of the Association and legal experts to discuss the path toward redress for the victims and their families. This marks the first time family members of the victims will be gathered in-person in Washington, D.C. to make their demands heard.

This discussion will be held both in-person and via Zoom. The event is open to press and on-the-record.

Who: Representatives from the Association will include:

  • Amirali Alavi - Director & Chair, Legal Committee
  • Kourosh Doustshenas - Director & Chair, Government and Stakeholder Relations Committee
  • Navaz Ebrahim - Director & Chair, Public Relations Committee
  • Dr. Hamed Esmaeilion - President & Spokesperson
  • Javad Soleimani - Chair, Fact-Finding Committee
  • Ashkan Davoudpour - Member, Fact-finding Committee
  • Alborz Sadeghi - Member, Legal Committee

Legal experts will include:

  • Haydee Dijkstal - Barrister, 33 Bedford Row
  • Gissou Nia - Director, Strategic Litigation Project, Atlantic Council

Moderated by:

  • Joyce Karam - Senior Correspondent, The National

For more information contact:

Oliveah Numan
onuman@sussex-strategy.com

Gissou Nia
gnia@atlanticcouncil.org


