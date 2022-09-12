DJ Hardman & Co Q&A on Surface Transforms (SCE): It's all in the detail

Hardman & Co Q&A on Surface Transforms (SCE): It's all in the detail 12-Sep-2022

Analyst interview | Automotive components

Q&A with Mike Foster on Surface Transforms (SCE) |

It's all in the detail

Surface Transforms plc is the topic of conversation when Mike Foster, Analyst at Hardman & Co chats to DirectorsTalk Interviews..

Mike summarises his latest research report published on the back of the company interim results, provides details as to why he believes in the company's future delivery and growth, why sales volume are growing, company efficiencies shared with customers and how might that expand the market ten-fold and what we can expect in the shorter term and possible risks.

Surface Transforms plc (LON:SCE) is a highly innovative company, with its own patented materials technology and who are continually developing new processes for the production of carbon-ceramic materials and new products for various applications.

Listen to the interview here

If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest here

