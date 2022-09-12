Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 12.09.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 670 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Überzeugende Zahlen triggern eine Kurs-Rallye!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 157713 ISIN: GB0002892528 Ticker-Symbol: XE4 
Frankfurt
12.09.22
13:11 Uhr
0,585 Euro
-0,010
-1,68 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SURFACE TRANSFORMS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SURFACE TRANSFORMS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
12.09.2022 | 13:31
94 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hardman & Co Q&A on Surface Transforms (SCE): It's all in the detail

DJ Hardman & Co Q&A on Surface Transforms (SCE): It's all in the detail

Hardman & Co Research Hardman & Co Q&A on Surface Transforms (SCE): It's all in the detail 12-Sep-2022 / 12:00 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Analyst interview | Automotive components

Q&A with Mike Foster on Surface Transforms (SCE) |

It's all in the detail

Surface Transforms plc is the topic of conversation when Mike Foster, Analyst at Hardman & Co chats to DirectorsTalk Interviews..

Mike summarises his latest research report published on the back of the company interim results, provides details as to why he believes in the company's future delivery and growth, why sales volume are growing, company efficiencies shared with customers and how might that expand the market ten-fold and what we can expect in the shorter term and possible risks.

Surface Transforms plc (LON:SCE) is a highly innovative company, with its own patented materials technology and who are continually developing new processes for the production of carbon-ceramic materials and new products for various applications.

Listen to the interview here

If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest here 

To contact us: 
Hardman & Co            Analyst: 
1 Frederick's Place 
                  Mike Foster 
London                         mf@hardmanandco.com 
EC2R 8AE 
                  +44 (0)203 693 7075 
www.hardmanandco.com 
Follow us on Twitter @HardmanandCo

Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please click here to read the statement.

About Hardman & Co: Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259. Attention is drawn to the important disclaimers at the end of the report.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1440421 12-Sep-2022

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1440421&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 12, 2022 07:00 ET (11:00 GMT)

SURFACE TRANSFORMS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.