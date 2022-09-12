Stellex Capital Management ("Stellex" or the "Firm"), a mid-market private equity firm, is pleased to announce that Mark Redman has joined the senior leadership team as a Managing Partner to oversee the Firm's European operations and drive the continued growth of the Stellex platform. Based in Stellex's London office, he will work with the Firm's existing European investment team to further expand its investment activities and profile in the region.

Mr. Redman has spent over 25 years investing in both Europe and globally, most recently as Global Head of Private Equity for FTSE-100 abrdn where he was responsible for the management of £12bn of assets across Europe and North America. Previously, Mr. Redman was Global Head of Private Equity for OMERS where he managed C$14bn of assets and headed an investment team of 88 professionals. Before that, he was OMERS Private Equity's Head of Europe where he started up and managed a team of 15 professionals. Prior to joining OMERS, Mark was a Partner at FTSE-100 3i, a UK-based private equity firm.

"Mark has fantastic experience in building and scaling a private equity business. We are delighted to have him onboard alongside us as we think about the direction of the Firm and differentiated ways to create value for our limited partners," said Ray Whiteman, Managing Partner, and Co-Founder.

Michael Stewart, Managing Partner, and Co-Founder echoed Ray's comments, saying, "Coupled with his expertise in Europe, we are excited about Mark's leadership and strategic thinking on building a global business. We believe he will enhance our transaction sourcing as well as deepen our limited partner relationships across our footprint. Additionally, we are keen to bolster our team's resources to position ourselves to readily invest during these interesting times for the region."

"I am absolutely thrilled by the opportunity to author the next chapter of Stellex's growth in Europe and contribute alongside Mike and Ray to the Firm's development going forward. Stellex's entrepreneurial culture was apparent from the beginning of our conversations and the team's energy and enthusiasm for building a market-leading business has me very excited to see what the future holds in the coming years," said Mr. Redman.

Headquartered in New York, Stellex's London office was established in 2014. Stellex has plans to continue to add employees to its European investment team over the next year.

About Stellex Capital Management

With offices in New York, Detroit, Pittsburgh, and London, Stellex is a private equity firm with over $2.6 billion in AUM. Stellex seeks to identify and deploy capital in opportunities that have the potential to provide stability, improvement, and growth. Portfolio companies benefit from Stellex's industry knowledge, operating capabilities, network of senior executives, strategic insight, and access to capital. Sectors of particular focus include specialty manufacturing, industrial and business services, aerospace defense, automotive, government services, transportation, logistics and food. Additional information may be found at www.stellexcapital.com.

