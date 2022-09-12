Anzeige
Montag, 12.09.2022
WKN: 189955 ISIN: CA67088Q1063 Ticker-Symbol: DFK 
München
12.09.22
08:04 Uhr
0,103 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
12.09.2022
01 Communique Laboratory, Inc.: 01 Communique to Report Third Quarter 2022 Results and Host a Conference Call on Thursday September 15, 2022

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2022 / 01 Communique Laboratory Inc. (the "Company") (TSX-V:ONE; OTCQB:OONEF) one of the first-to-market, enterprise level cybersecurity providers for the quantum computing era is scheduled to release financial results for its third quarter 2022 which ended July 31st before market opens on Thursday September 15, 2022.

Join 01 Communique live at 10:00AM EST (Thursday September 15, 2022) for an update on the Company's results as well as the business prospects for IronCAP and IronCAP X.

Browser (please cut-and-paste the following link into your browser):

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83272630612?pwd=K1ZmRGhYKy9xaVE4UUVRMzJYTUFyQT09

Passcode: ironcap22

Dial-in:

Within Canada (647) 374-4685 or (647) 558-0588

Within the USA (646) 558 8656 or (669) 900 9128

Webinar ID when prompted is 832 7263 0612

Passcode: 066489703

About 01 Communique

01 Communique (TSX-V: ONE; OTCQB: OONEF) is one of the first-to-market, enterprise level cybersecurity providers for the quantum computing era. Its IronCAP technology, protected in the U.S.A. by its patent #11,271,715, is a cryptographic system incorporating advanced post-quantum cryptographic technology that can be implemented on classical computer systems as we know them today while at the same time can also safeguard against attacks in the post-quantum world of computing. The Company's remote access business unit provides its customers with a suite of secure remote access services and products under its I'm InTouch and I'm OnCall product offerings. The remote access offerings are protected in the U.S.A. by its patents #6,928,479 / #6,938,076 / #8,234,701; in Canada by its patents #2,309,398 / #2,524,039 and in Japan by its patent #4,875,094. For more information, visit the Company's web site at www.ironcap.ca and www.01com.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Brian Stringer
Chief Financial Officer
01 Communique
(905) 795-2888 x204
Brian.stringer@01com.com

SOURCE: 01 Communique Laboratory, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/715478/01-Communique-to-Report-Third-Quarter-2022-Results-and-Host-a-Conference-Call-on-Thursday-September-15-2022

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
