Agomab Therapeutics NV ('Agomab') today announced that Fierce Biotech has named the company as one of 2022's Fierce 15 biotechnology companies, designating it as one of the most promising early-stage biotechnology companies in the industry. Agomab is a Belgian-headquartered biotech company developing a portfolio of unique small molecule compounds and antibodies that address the transforming growth factor beta (TGF-ß) and hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) pathways. Growth factor pathways play an important role in morphogenesis and tissue repair and are promising targets for addressing tissue injury and fibrotic remodeling in a range of high unmet medical need indications including fibrostenotic Crohn's disease and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

"The Fierce 15 award is a great endorsement of our team's groundbreaking work and we are thrilled to join an outstanding group of companies that Fierce sees as the up-and-coming vanguard for our industry. This important recognition comes in a transformative year in which we have extended a major financing round, acquired another biotech company and successfully conducted a first-in-human study with our lead compound," said Tim Knotnerus, Chief Executive Officer at Agomab Therapeutics. "We are developing a range of highly-innovative product candidates that address well-validated and potentially disease-modifying targets while overcoming the challenges of earlier attempts to target growth factors in fibrosis."

The Fierce 15 celebrates the spirit of being "fierce" championing innovation and creativity, even in the face of intense competition. This is Fierce Biotech's 20th annual Fierce 15 selection.

An internationally recognized daily report reaching a network of over 450,000 biotech and pharma industry professionals, Fierce Biotech provides subscribers with an authoritative analysis of the day's top stories. Every year Fierce Biotech evaluates hundreds of early-stage companies from around the world for its annual Fierce 15 list, which is based on a variety of factors such as the strength of its technology, partnerships, venture backers and a competitive market position.

About Agomab

Agomab is translating a deep expertise in growth factor biology to pioneer and develop novel treatments that aim to resolve fibrosis, repair tissue structure and restore organ function. Combining new scientific insights with robust drug development and a long-term corporate vision, we are building a broad clinical pipeline of differentiated programs with disease-modifying potential in severe organ failure and fibrotic diseases.

