Montag, 12.09.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 670 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Überzeugende Zahlen triggern eine Kurs-Rallye!
Nomination committee of AB SKF for the Annual General Meeting 2023

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In accordance with a resolution taken at the Annual General Meeting of AB SKF, this is to announce the representatives of the four largest shareholders by number of votes, who, together with the Chairman of the Board, Hans Stråberg, constitute the Nomination Committee in preparation of the Annual General Meeting 2023.

Representatives:

Marcus Wallenberg, FAM
Anders Algotsson, AFA Försäkring
Christer Gardell, Cevian Capital
Anders Jonsson, Skandia

The Annual General Meeting of AB SKF will be held in Gothenburg on Thursday, 23 March 2023.

Shareholders who wish to submit proposals on members of the AB SKF Board, Board Chairman, Board fees, Chairman of the Annual General Meeting 2023 or amendments to the instruction for the Nomination Committee, may, at the latest two months before the Annual General Meeting 2023, contact the Chairman of the Board of AB SKF on e-mail: chairman@skf.com

Aktiebolaget SKF
(publ)

For further information, please contact:

PRESS: Carl Bjernstam, Group Communication
tel: 46 31-337 2517; mobile: 46 722-201 893; e-mail: carl.bjernstam@skf.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS: Patrik Stenberg, Head of Investor Relations
tel: 46 31-337 2104; mobile: 46 705-472 104; patrik.stenberg@skf.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skf/r/nomination-committee-of-ab-skf-for-the-annual-general-meeting-2023,c3629335

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/637/3629335/1625561.pdf

20220912 Nomination Committee

