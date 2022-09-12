Lithuanian energy company Ignitis has purchased a 200 MW hybrid solar-wind project in Latvia. The installation is in the early stages of development, with construction scheduled to begin in 2025.Lithuania's Ignitis will invest up to €270 million ($273.8 million) to acquire an unspecified Latvian renewables company that owns the rights to develop a 200 MW hybrid wind-solar project at an undisclosed location in Latvia. The acquisition price will be paid upon achievement of specific development milestones, Ignitis said in a statement. It noted that the project is still in the early stages of development, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...