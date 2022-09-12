Basefarm, Login Consultants, and The unbelievable Machine Company (*um) rebrand to Orange Business Services

Orange position strengthened as a next-generation cloud-centric company

Orange Business Services has today consolidated its recent acquisitions Basefarm, Login Consultants, and The unbelievable Machine Company (*um) into the Orange family. The move reinforces its standing as a leading global network-native digital services company, underscoring its cloud-first vision as the focal point for all new digital experiences and accelerating a secure and sustainable transformation for customers.

The acquisitions of Basefarm, a European player in cloud-based infrastructure and services, and *um, a big data, data sciences, and cloud hosting specialist, have delivered double-digit growth since Orange acquired the companies in 2018. Recent analyst accolades include Basefarm being named a leader in the 2021 Information Services Group (ISG) Provider Lens Private/Hybrid Cloud Data Center Services and Solutions Report for the Nordics, while *um was positioned as a leader in the 2021 ISG Provider Lens Analytics Services Platforms and Solutions Report for Germany.

Login's acquisition has introduced new virtual desktop infrastructure capabilities and infrastructure management services to the Orange portfolio. This has enabled Orange to secure contracts with major customers, including designing and deploying a virtual desktop technology solution for a health services company to ensure primary care services could be maintained during the pandemic.

Setting cloud computing on course for the next stage

Orange has doubled the size of its cloud capabilities in the past four years. The competencies of these three acquired companies have helped significantly boost the company's extensive skillset as an end-to-end provider for companies of all sizes. As a result, its offerings provide further depth and expertise in public, private, and hybrid cloud services across multiple technology platforms and enriched partner ecosystems.

Orange Business Services has focused on expanding its cloud capabilities as part of its strategic roadmap. Orange now has 2,600 cloud experts who are part of a team of over 10,000 digital experts. In addition, over the past 12 months, it has carried out 68,000 hours of workforce training to meet the insatiable demand for cloud in an industry that is dogged by an ongoing skills drought.

As a result of its acquisitions and development plans, analysts have recognized Orange for its vision in executing flexible and secure digital platforms. For example, Orange is a selected provider in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Center Outsourcing and Hybrid Infrastructure Managed Services Worldwide for the second year in a row.

"Cloud is having a huge impact on technological evolution, growing alongside exciting new business cases. These acquisitions have enabled us to trailblaze when it comes to cloud innovation. It is allowing our customers to adopt cloud-first strategies to create value responsibly and ethically from data in a trusted cloud," said Stefan Kanis, executive vice president, Cloud Services at Orange Business Services. "Our ability to support our customers end-to-end in their digital transformations is accelerating their move to innovative automated services built on cloud-native, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, and Machine Learning," added Kanis.

About Orange Business Services

Orange Business Services is a network-native digital services company and the global enterprise division of the Orange Group. It connects, protects, and innovates for enterprises worldwide to support sustainable business growth. Leveraging its connectivity and system integration expertise throughout the digital value chain, Orange Business Services is well placed to support global businesses in areas such as software-defined networks, multi-cloud services, Data and AI, smart mobility services, and cybersecurity. It securely accompanies enterprises across every stage of the data lifecycle end-to-end, from collection, transport, storage and processing to analysis and sharing.

With companies thriving on innovation, Orange Business Services places its customers at the heart of an open collaborative ecosystem. This includes its 28,500 employees, the assets and expertise of the Orange Group, its technology and business partners, and a pool of finely selected start-ups. More than 3,000 multinational enterprises, as well as two million professionals, companies and local communities in France, put their trust in Orange Business Services.

For more information, visit www.orange-business.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and our blogs.

Orange is one of the world's leading telecommunications operators with revenues of 42.5 billion euros in 2021 and 282 million customers worldwide at 30 June 2022. Orange is listed on the Euronext Paris (ORA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (ORAN). In December 2019, Orange presented its new "Engage 2025" strategic plan, guided by social and environmental accountability. While accelerating in growth areas, such as B-to-B services and placing data and AI at the heart of innovation, the entire Orange Group will be an attractive and responsible employer.

Orange and any other Orange product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.

