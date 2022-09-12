Anzeige
Montag, 12.09.2022
Breaking News! Überzeugende Zahlen triggern eine Kurs-Rallye!
WKN: A2AGDG ISIN: SE0008212161 
Frankfurt
12.09.22
13:11 Uhr
0,011 Euro
+0,001
+8,00 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
12.09.2022 | 14:53
71 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of unit rights and paid subscription units of Svenska Aerogel Holding AB (446/22)

With effect from September 14, 2022, the unit rights in Svenska Aerogel Holding
AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until
and including September 23, 2022. 

Instrument:   Unit rights               
Short name:   AERO UR                 
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0018538027              
Order book ID:  267568                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        

With effect from September 14, 2022, the paid subscription units in Svenska
Aerogel Holding AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will
continue until further notice. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription units         
Short name:   AERO BTU                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0018538035              
Order book ID:  267569                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
