Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of unit rights and paid subscription units of Svenska Aerogel Holding AB (446/22)

With effect from September 14, 2022, the unit rights in Svenska Aerogel Holding AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including September 23, 2022. Instrument: Unit rights Short name: AERO UR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0018538027 Order book ID: 267568 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from September 14, 2022, the paid subscription units in Svenska Aerogel Holding AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription units Short name: AERO BTU Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0018538035 Order book ID: 267569 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB