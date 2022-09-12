Anderson, South Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - September 12, 2022) - Active Lifestyle Media parent company JZZ Technologies Inc., ("JZZ" or the "Company") (OTC: JZZI), and AdventGalaxy, a wholly owned subsidiary of TGI Solar Power Group, Inc. (OTC: TSPG) ("TGI"), have entered into a Joint Venture agreement to form a metaverse-based media platform.

The new venture, deemed XR Active Lifestyles, will share content, data and marketing opportunities which will be jointly managed by the two companies. TGI and JZZ each will own half of the new venture and share revenue on a 50/50 basis.

Based in Florida, with locations in New York and New Jersey, ADVENT EXPO is a 3D/VR/AR/XR digital community being developed as a central meeting place and hub for important social interactions between people of different backgrounds and age groups, including active individuals. ADVENT EXPO is owned and operated by AdventGalaxy.

This new JV will effectively increase the portfolio of total owned brands and increase their reach domestically and internationally. The total combined databases shared by the two companies will incorporate over 50 million user records.

The JV between the two companies aims to develop a galaxy that will serve the audiences for Active LifeStyle Media's other digital properties in the metaverse and connect them to ADVENT EXPO's growing universe of digital experiences including 3D/VR/AR/XR. This new platform is expected in turn to broaden the reach across conferences, magazines, events, digital content/metaverse and data services.

The metaverse is widely defined as an integrated network of 3D virtual worlds. The 3D/VR/AR/XR spaces all use forms of virtual technology to share content across different platforms including mobile devices, computers, TVs, and virtual reality devices.

A galaxy is a type of world or environment within the metaverse themed around elements such as a geographic location or an event like a concert, tradeshow, game world, or other real or imagined space. No single platform holds exclusive access or ownership to metaverse properties which are connected by the digital backbone of the internet.

The underlying technology of this platform allows for merchants, consumers, and large enterprises to be replaced by a virtual EXPO in the metaverse. ADVENT EXPO will cater to B2C+B2B+B2E=B2X, or simply stated, B2All. As envisioned, the new galaxies will provide everything from entertainment and gaming zones to meeting and interacting with friends at a virtual coffee shop or conducting business in co-working spaces without having to leave home.

Henry Val, CEO of TGI, stated, "The xractivelifestyles.com platform is clearly aligned with the ADVENT EXPO strategy and in its mission to create content that connects with market leading titles. This JV supports our strategy of growth organically and through acquisition, global expansion, and revenue diversification."

Charles Cardona, CEO of JZZ Technologies, Inc. added, "Active Lifestyles new digital team's expertise in engaging business decision makers and providing solutions to sellers around the globe - through events, digital content, and marketing services - complements both of our capabilities. This creates a unique platform with an exciting growth trajectory."

The JV expands EXPO's reach into the US market, to an additional database of 30+ million former, current, and future users and enhances its position in wellness, fitness, music, fashion, business, consumer goods and other areas. In addition, the JV brings B2B titles in the complementary verticals of Active Lifestyles' portfolio of products, which are expected to increase ADVENT EXPO's diversification model.

The new Joint Venture follows just weeks after TGI announced that it was buying XR-LABS.io in a deal valued at USD $4.5 million.

About TGI and ADVENT EXPO

Based in Florida, with locations in New York and New Jersey, ADVENT EXPO is a 3D/VR/AR/XR digital community, being developed to become a central meeting place and hub for important social interactions between people of different backgrounds and age groups. The company's underlying technology allows for merchants, consumers, and large enterprises to be replaced by a virtual EXPO in the metaverse. ADVENT EXPO will cater to B2C+B2B+B2E= B2X, or simply stated, B2All. ADVENT EXPO is a wholly owned subsidiary of TGI Solar Power Group, Inc., a public company traded on the OTC Pink Sheets, symbol TSPG.

About JZZ Technologies, Inc.

JZZ Technologies, Inc. is a diversified technology company engaged in digital media business which includes online media and apps (activelifestylemedia.com), content creation, and digital marketing, targeted to active adults 55+, strategic biotechnology and bioscience related to Human Life Extension and quality of life businesses that support improved quality of life for the aging population. For more information, please visit www.jzztechnologies.com.

Press Contacts:

JZZ Technologies, Inc.

Charles Cardona, CEO

ccardona@jzztechnologies.com

DISCLAIMER and FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking" statements (as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Because such statements include risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such Forward-Looking Statements are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the viability of the Company's business plans, the effect of acquisitions on our profitability, the effectiveness, profitability, and the marketability of the Company's products; the Company's ability to protect its proprietary information; general economic and business conditions; and the volatility of the Company's operating results and financial condition. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates, and projections about the Company and the industry. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances or to changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, management cannot assure the public that their expectations will turn out to be correct. Investors are cautioned that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/136735