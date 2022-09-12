Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 12, 2022) - Seahawk Gold Corp. (CSE: SEAG) ("Seahawk") has recently closed a non-brokered private placement of 3,849,999 units at a price of $0.30 per unit for gross proceeds of $1,154,999.70 (see news release dated July 12, 2022). Each unit consisted of one common share and one share purchase warrant entitling the holder to acquire an additional share of Seahawk for a period of two years. The shares, warrants and any warrant shares are subject to a four month hold period.

The company chose not to raise any Flow-through funds to protect shareholder value, and a 6% finder's fee was paid in conjunction with the financing.

The proceeds of the placement will be used to fund further the exploration of Seahawk's properties, and for general corporate purposes.

Seahawk Gold Corp. is also excited to announce a working relationship with Earthlabs Inc., formerly GoldSpot Discoveries Corp.. Earthlabs Inc. is a technology company using artificial intelligence to revolutionize the future of global mineral exploration with a full suite of data and knowledge driven SAAS tools and services.

Vincent Dubé-Bourgeois, CEO and Director of Earthlabs Inc. commented: "We are excited to be working with Seahawk on their projects in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. We have proven success in the Abitibi and look forward to applying our proprietary technology to these highly prospective projects."

About Seahawk Gold Corp.

Seahawk Gold Corp. is a publicly traded Canadian resource exploration company trading in Canada (CSE: SEAG), the U.S. (OTCQB: SEHKF) and Germany (FSE: 7SR). Seahawk is the 100% owner of four properties along the Urban-Barry Greenstone Belt in the Abitibi sub province of mining friendly Quebec, Canada.

For more information please contact Seahawk Gold Corp. - seahawkgoldcorp.com

Giovanni Gasbarro

CEO and Director

at 1-604-939-1848

Mitchell E. Lavery, P. Geo.

President and Director

at 1-613-298-1596

Neither the Canadian Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Stock Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

