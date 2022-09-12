Global breathing air compressor market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% through 2030 - as per Tersus Strategy Report

MILWAUKEE, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Breathing Air Compressor Market by Type (Mobile Compressors and Stationary Compressors), by Lubrication (Oil-Filled and Oil-Free), by Power Source (Electric and Combustion Engine), by Flow Rate (Less than 150 l/min, 150 l/min - 350 l/min, 350 l/min - 650 l/min, and More than 650 l/min), by Application (Marine, Medical, Sports, Firefighting, Offshore Platforms, Industrial Plants, and Other Applications) and by Regions - Forecast to 2030" report has been added to Tersus Strategy's offering.





Amid the Covid-19 crisis, the global market for breathing air compressors is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030. High quality air is of vital importance to many industries but even more in breathing air applications like pharmaceutical manufacturing, tank cleaning, shot-blasting and spray painting. Furthermore, a rise in demand for breathing air compressors from industrial plants due to stringent regulations on operator safety & health is anticipated to drive the market.

Prominent players are developing eco-friendly and low-maintenance systems to encourage end users to opt for next-generation products. Companies such as Bauer Compressors, Atlas Copco, and Ingersoll Rand have developed next-generation systems complying with international breathing air standards and high-performance capabilities to differentiate their products in a highly competitive market.

Mobile compressors segment, by type, is projected to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period: Based on type, the market has been segmented into mobile compressors and stationary compressors. The mobile breathing air compressor segment is expected to register the highest CAGR over the forecasted period owing to the rising adoption of these products in end use industries. Furthermore, these compressors require lesser maintenance and are easy to handle, due to which their demand is increasing in low-duty applications.

Oil-filled segment, by lubrication, is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period: Based on lubrication, the oil-filled segment is expected to dominate the market and reach USD xx billion by 2030. Oil-filled breathing air compressors are widely adopted for commercial applications. They are durable and produce low noise compared to the oil-free compressor. However, the oil-free segment is expected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the implementation of new regulations for curbing emissions and the rising focus of governments on environmental safety.

Based on region, Europe is expected to account for the largest share of the global breathing air compressor market by 2030

Europe led the global market and accounted for over 34% of the market share in 2021, owing to highly developed marine industry and a rapid increase in the number of people taking up water sports activities. Furthermore, the presence of several manufacturers of compressors in the region, along with the large industrial base, is expected to drive market growth in the region.

