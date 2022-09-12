MIGO Opportunities Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, September 12
MIGO OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC
NET ASSET VALUE
The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for MIGO Opportunities Trust plc at the close of business on 9 September 2022 was 348.90p (ex income) 349.00p (cum income).
For and on behalf of the Board
Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary
12 September 2022
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de