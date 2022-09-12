Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 12.09.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 670 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Überzeugende Zahlen triggern eine Kurs-Rallye!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 897122 ISIN: FI0009900682 Ticker-Symbol: VAYA 
Frankfurt
12.09.22
09:00 Uhr
40,400 Euro
-0,450
-1,10 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VAISALA OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VAISALA OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
41,15041,90016:53
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.09.2022 | 16:05
79 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Vaisala Group: Invitation to Vaisala's investor event

Vaisala Corporation
Press Release
September 12, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. (EEST)

Invitation to Vaisala's investor event

Vaisala invites investors and analysts to an investor event on Thursday, November 10, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. till 2:00 p.m. CET to the company's premises in Saclay, France (6A Rue René Razel, 91400 Saclay).

This event will focus on the Weather and Environment business area's strategy announced in autumn 2021. All presentations will be recorded, and an audio recording will be available on Vaisala's website after the event. A tour in the wind lidar development center and factory will be arranged after the presentations. The event will be held in English.

Registration to participate
To register for the event, please send email to Päivi Mirfakhraei(paivi.mirfakhraei@vaisala.com) by October 28, 2022. A detailed schedule will be sent to those registered closer to the event.

More information
Paula Liimatta, Business Controller and Head of Investor Relations
paula.liimatta@vaisala.com
Tel. +358 40 580 3521

Distribution
Key media
vaisala.com

Vaisala is a global leader in environmental and industrial measurement. Building on over 85 years of experience, Vaisala provides observations for a better world. We are a reliable partner for customers around the world, offering a comprehensive range of innovative observation and measurement products and services. Headquartered in Finland, Vaisala employs over 2,000 professionals worldwide and is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange. vaisala.com twitter.com/VaisalaGroup linkedin.com


VAISALA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.