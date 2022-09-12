Vaisala Group: Invitation to Vaisala's investor event

Vaisala Corporation

Press Release

September 12, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. (EEST)

Invitation to Vaisala's investor event

Vaisala invites investors and analysts to an investor event on Thursday, November 10, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. till 2:00 p.m. CET to the company's premises in Saclay, France (6A Rue René Razel, 91400 Saclay).

This event will focus on the Weather and Environment business area's strategy announced in autumn 2021. All presentations will be recorded, and an audio recording will be available on Vaisala's website after the event. A tour in the wind lidar development center and factory will be arranged after the presentations. The event will be held in English.

Registration to participate

To register for the event, please send email to Päivi Mirfakhraei (paivi.mirfakhraei@vaisala.com) by October 28, 2022. A detailed schedule will be sent to those registered closer to the event.

More information

Paula Liimatta, Business Controller and Head of Investor Relations

paula.liimatta@vaisala.com

Tel. +358 40 580 3521

