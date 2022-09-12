Anzeige
Montag, 12.09.2022
PR Newswire
12.09.2022 | 17:29
Xinhua Silk Road: Int'l ceramic art show held in Jingdezhen to promote cultural exchange between China, Britain

BEIJING, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- An international ceramic art show kicked off on Saturday in Jingdezhen City of east China'sJiangxi Province to promote cultural exchange between China and Britain.