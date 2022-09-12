Live Current Media Inc. Signs LOI to Acquire the Assets of PowerSpike Inc.

Adding unique influencer marketing tool to repertoire.

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2022 / Live Current Media, Inc. ("Live Current" or the "Company") - (OTCQB:LIVC) announces that it has signed a letter of intent ("LOI") to acquire all of the assets, including code and social media sites, of PowerSpike, Inc. ("PowerSpike") of New York in an all stock transaction.

"The team at PowerSpike have created a remarkably innovative marketing solution to connect brands with influencers using artificial intelligence," said Live Current CEO Mark Ollila. "This tool will add great value to our Kast platform and further enable our company's entry into the creator economy." Mr. Ollila went on to state: "This acquisition is an example of the inorganic growth strategy that we have been executing. We look for companies that have great technology and communities that share our growth vision. This leads to tremendous opportunities for our partners and our community members. We will continue this strategy in combination with our organic growth activities."

According to a recent CreatorIQ survey, 66% of brands spent more on creator driven marketing year over year and the Consumer Technology Association reported this year that the creator economy now accounts for 39% of all media hours consumed versus 61% for professionally produced media.

About PowerSpike

PowerSpike is a media & technology company focused on building the most compelling and streamlined destination for activating sponsorships within creator communities. PowerSpike has data on over 10 million creators and collaborates with tens of thousands of creators to execute premium, authentic influencer marketing campaigns.

About Live Current Media Inc.

Live Current Media Inc. is a media technology company operating the Kast watch party platform. Kast is a virtual living room where friends gather to watch movies, play games and be together. Kast is at the intersection of the fast-growing markets of Live Events, Social Media, Video Streaming and gaming with its multi-channel watch party solution. The platform is available on the web, iOS and Android and offers a limited free subscription service and an enhanced premium subscription with higher bandwidth and greater functionality.

