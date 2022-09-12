A 3 GW solar installation will be built in the Tengger Desert, in China's Ningxia Hui region. It will require an investment of around CNY 15.25 billion ($2.2 billion).The government of the Chinese province of Hunan said on Friday that construction has started on a 3 GW solar power plant near Zhongwei, a city in the Tengger Desert in China's Ningxia Hui region. The project is currently the world's second-largest PV plant under construction, following a 3.3 GW solar facility that state-owned China Huadian is currently building in Changdu, Sichuan province. The new facility in the Tengger Desert ...

