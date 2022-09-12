Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 12.09.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 670 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Überzeugende Zahlen triggern eine Kurs-Rallye!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
12.09.2022 | 18:04
68 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

London, September 12


BLACKROCK ENERGY AND RESOURCES INCOME TRUST PLC

(LEI:54930040ALEAVPMMDC31)

ANNOUNCEMENT OF QUARTERLY INTERIM DIVIDEND

12 September 2022

The Board of BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc is pleased to announce that the third quarterly interim dividend in respect of the financial year ending 30 November 2022 of 1.10 pence per ordinary share has been declared by the Directors, payable on 20 October 2022 to holders of ordinary shares on the register at the close of business on 23 September 2022 (ex-dividend date is 22 September 2022). The last date for receipt of mandate instructions for those shareholders who wish to join the Dividend Reinvestment Plan is 29 September 2022.

Enquiries:
Sarah Beynsberger
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Secretary

Telephone: 020 7743 2639

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.