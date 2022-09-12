Ivanti's innovative brand house will be located at Italian restaurant "Little Nonna" which is located at Brabanter Straße Aachener Straße

Ivanti, the provider of the Ivanti Neurons automation platform that discovers, manages, secures, and services IT assets from cloud to edge, today announced that it would be participating in Digital X 2022 as a Platinum Sponsor and will be providing an innovative brand house at the restaurant Little Nonna. Every year Deutsche Telekom brings the greatest mega-trends, achievements and innovations of the digital world to Cologne.

Attendees can visit the Ivanti Brand House located in the Disruption quarter by following this link. You can also interact with Ivanti at an interactive booth outside Deutsche Telekom Disruptive stage to learn more about risk-based vulnerability patch management.

"We are thrilled to be a sponsoring partner of Digital X," said Günter Mayer, Vice President Carrier System Integrator Channels at Ivanti. "Every year Digital X brings leading innovations to the streets of Cologne and brings to life all of the innovations happening in digitalization."

Holger Pluecken of Ivanti will also be speaking on Telekom's Disruptive stage.

Digital X brings the world exhibition of digitalization right to the heart of Cologne on more than 2,000,000 m2 and in four districts in Cologne's city center. Every year Digital X welcomes the most sought-after domestic and international speakers on a wide range of indoor and outdoor stages in the city.

About Ivanti

Ivanti makes the Everywhere Workplace possible. In the Everywhere Workplace, employees use myriad devices to access IT applications and data over various networks to stay productive and work from anywhere. The Ivanti Neurons automation platform connects the company's industry-leading unified endpoint management, cybersecurity, and enterprise service management solutions, providing a unified IT platform that enables devices to self-heal and self-secure and empowers users to self-service. Over 40,000 customers, including 96 of the Fortune 100, have chosen Ivanti to discover, manage, secure, and service their IT assets from cloud to edge, and deliver excellent end-user experiences for employees, wherever and however they work. For more information, visit www.ivanti.com and follow @GoIvanti.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220912005816/en/

Contacts:

Jenny Pfleiderer

Ivanti

Director, Corporate Communications

+1 925-878-5655

jenny.pfleiderer@ivanti.com