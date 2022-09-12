Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Issue of Equity
PR Newswire
London, September 12
|Capital Gearing Trust plc
|To:
|PR Newswire
|From:
|Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c.
|LEI:
|213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53
|Date:
|12 September 2022
|ISSUE OF EQUITY
|On 12 September 2022 Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. (the "Company") issued 51,000 Ordinary shares of 25p from its block listing facility at an average price of 5,097.196 pence per share.
|The Company's issued share capital now consists of 25,368,507 Ordinary shares, and there are no shares held in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of shares with voting rights in the Company is 25,368,507.
|Following this issue, the Company now has the ability to issue a further 2,850,247 Ordinary shares on a non pre-emptive basis.
|The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
|Juniper Partners Limited
|Company Secretary
|Enquiries: 0131 378 0500
