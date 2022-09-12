Demineralized Bone Matrix Market Size Worth US$ 874.84 Million by 2030 at 3.9% CAGR, COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Growth Plus Reports

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest report published by Growth Plus Reports, the global demineralized bone matrix market is expected to clock US$ 874.84 million by 2030 and to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period. Owing to the increase in the number of advanced orthopedic procedures this exclusive information is published by Growth Plus Reports in its report titled "Demineralized Bone Matrix Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030"





Excerpts from 'Competitive Landscape'

The prominent players operating in the global demineralized bone matrix market are:

Zimmer Biomet

Medtronic plc

DePuy Synthes

Exactech Inc

Arthrex GmbH

LifeNet Health Inc

Wright Medical Group

Smith & Nephew

Baxter International

Stryker Corporation

Growth Drivers

Rising technological developments in spine surgery, an increase in the prevalence of spinal illnesses, and an increase in the number of launches of cutting-edge bone grafting products are driving the global market. The spinal implants are also addressing the latest technological developments, which have improved the quality of surgeries while also making them more accessible to broader populations. Additionally, rising population density and increased health consciousness among the general public are driving market expansion. It is also anticipated that a greater patient understanding of these procedures will stimulate the global demineralized bone matrix market expansion.

The global demineralized bone matrix market has been analyzed from four different perspectives - product type, application, end-user, and region.

Excerpts from 'By Product Type Segmentation'

Based on product type, the global demineralized bone matrix market is subdivided into putty and gel. Due to the widespread use of these goods as a supportive treatment for orthopaedic and dental diseases, the putty segment dominates the market. Because of its biocompatibility and the fact that it may be utilized in craniomaxillofacial and cosmetic operations, the gel segment is anticipated to grow over the forecast period.

Excerpts from 'By Application Segmentation'

Based on the application, the global demineralized bone matrix market has been divided into:

Long Bone Procedure

Spinal Fusion

Dental

Craniomaxillofacial

Joint Reconstruction

Others

The spinal fusion segment dominates the global demineralized bone matrix market. Spinal fusion is used to treat vertebral abnormalities in the spine. The most popular method for treating these spinal problems is demineralized bone matrices. The increased frequency of older populations with these spinal disorders and the expanding popularity of demineralized bone matrix surgeries as a method of treatment is therefore expected to result in an increase in sector revenue over the course of the projected period. Whereas, the dental surgery procedures segment is expected to witness a high growth rate in the forecast period. This is attributed to the requirement of bone grafts in oral procedures like filing the buccal bone defect and the inclination of dental practitioners towards the usage of advanced dental procedures.

Excerpts from 'By Region Segmentation'

Based on region, the global demineralized bone matrix market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The fastest growth is projected in the Asia Pacific market over the forecast period, due to its dense population, emerging economies, and rising desire for cutting-edge treatment choices. Furthermore, the industry is growing as a result of advantageous government initiatives.

Table of Content

1.INTRODUCTION

Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years - 2020 Base Year - 2021 Forecasted Years - 2022 to 2030 Currency Used in the Report

2.RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions

3.PREMIUM INSIGHTS

Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2021)

4.MARKET DYNAMICS

Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities

5.GLOBAL DEMINERALIZED BONE MATRIX MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY PRODUCT TYPE

Putty Gel Others

6.GLOBAL DEMINERALIZED BONE MATRIX MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY APPLICATION

Long Bone Procedure Spinal Fusion Dental Craniomaxillofacial Joint Reconstruction Others

7.GLOBAL DEMINERALIZED BONE MATRIX MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY END-USER

Hospitals Specialty Clinics Others

TOC Continued…

