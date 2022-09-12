Furkin Pet Insurance Demystifies Pet Insurance and Helps Pet Owners Choose a Policy That Fits Their Needs

Furkin Pet Insurance connects pet lovers and veterinarians to protect the health and well-being of our furry family members. These tips can help demystify pet insurance so you can choose a policy to fit your needs.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2022 / Pet insurance helps save pet parents from much of the financial stress that comes with experiencing an unfortunate event of pet illness or injury. With multiple providers, plans, policies, and prices available, there's a lot of information to consider when deciding on the right pet insurance for your fur family. Here are the main points to consider when choosing the best pet insurance.

Decide on Your Coverage Needs

Every pet is unique, and their breed, age, and lifestyle will determine the risk and type of health conditions they may experience. The amount of coverage you get will differ by company and policy. Take some time to consider the specific ailments your dog or cat is most likely to encounter. Common conditions and services include emergency care, disease treatment, surgery, hospitalization, and much more.

It's important to read through the policy of any pet insurance plan you are considering to understand what's covered and what's not so that you can make an informed decision for yourself and your pet.

Research Policy Limits

Each year you can claim a maximum coverage amount for medical pet care, known as the "policy limit." The amount varies by provider, which can range from $500 to unlimited, and it is essential to consider before you purchase a plan. While an unlimited policy may give you peace of mind for everything that may arise, depending on you and your pet's situation, you may not need that. It will be up to you to decide if you want to pay more for a higher limit. Furkin offers a healthy annual coverage of $20,000, sufficient for most accidents and illnesses that may occur in a given year. Even though you can't predict an emergency, obtaining pet insurance allows you to do what's best for your pet's health and avoid financial stress.

Understand Provider Pay Outs

Insurance companies reimburse only a portion of your pet care expenses, and you need to know what that number is before you enroll. Many policies cover 50-90%, and Furkin ranks near the top of that range with 80% reimbursement of your eligible veterinary expenses. The remaining amount is your responsibility, so it's essential to have some funds saved to cover the gap. Remember, the cost of the policy is higher when the insurance reimbursement covers a more significant percentage. This information is key to determining the affordability of your pet insurance policy and how much you'll need to set aside for out-of-pocket expenses during an emergency.

Clarify Deductible and Premium Payments

Terminology such as "premium payments" and "deductible" can be confusing for pet parents but is essential to understand. The premium is the cost of the insurance policy, and you usually pay this amount monthly. Each company determines premiums based on factors such as where you live, your pet's age, breed, and more.

Your deductible is the amount you will have to pay before you are eligible for reimbursement of your pet's medical care costs. For example, if your deductible is $500, then that is the amount you need to pay towards your vet bills each year before the insurance company will begin reimbursing costs. If you want a lower deductible, then premiums will be higher. Or, you can choose a higher deductible for a lower premium. Furkin offers three deductible options for cats and dogs so that you can choose the one most suitable for you and your fur family.

Make an Online Comparison

The vast amount of online information makes it easier to gather information from providers and compare the pros and cons in just a few clicks. As you search for a reliable pet insurance company that cares, keep these helpful questions at hand for consideration:

How much coverage and what annual policy limit do I want?

When does coverage start, and what are the waiting periods?

How do I file a claim? Is there email, phone, and chat support?

What is the annual deductible?

What is the company's reimbursement percentage?

Choose a Pet Insurance Plan Specifically Fur Your Family

Ultimately, you want coverage that best meets your needs at an affordable price. By carefully planning for the unexpected, you can remove some of the financial stress associated with caring for your pet. Furkin understands this isn't the most fun aspect of pet parenting, but understanding the value of pet insurance can give you the peace of mind to focus on providing tender loving care to your kitty or pup so they can recover quickly. Our priority is to deliver reliable pet insurance coverage that fits your budget. Furkin is there to help - by phone, email, or chat - so that you can be protected when you and your pets need it most.

About Furkin Pet Insurance, Inc.

Furkin Pet Insurance provides comprehensive pet health insurance coverage for household dogs and cats. Members get coverage for unexpected accidents, illnesses, and emergencies and have the flexibility to use any licensed Veterinarian in Canada or the United States. Furkin Pet Insurance distinguishes itself from other insurers with added services above and beyond the standard coverage. This includes reimbursement for exam fees and taxes, 24/7 telehealth support, and over $3,000 in additional pet parent support benefits annually.

Furkin Pet Insurance policies are underwritten by Omega General Insurance Company and distributed by Canada Pet Health Insurance Services, Inc. Furkin is available in all Canadian provinces and territories, excluding Quebec. Furkin, the Furkin Design, "Healthy coverage fur your family," and related words and slogans are trademarks owned by their respective trademark owners and used under license.

Contact Information:

Company Name: Furkin Pet Insurance

Contact Name: Alan J. Percal, General Manager

Phone Number: 888-453-1088

Email Address: media@furkin.com

Website Link(s): https://www.furkin.com

SOURCE: Furkin Pet Insurance

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/715561/Furkin-Pet-Insurance-Demystifies-Pet-Insurance-and-Helps-Pet-Owners-Choose-a-Policy-That-Fits-Their-Needs