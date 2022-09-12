Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 12.09.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 670 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Überzeugende Zahlen triggern eine Kurs-Rallye!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DGJ1 ISIN: CY0109992111 Ticker-Symbol: TI0 
Frankfurt
12.09.22
08:20 Uhr
27,500 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EPH EUROPEAN PROPERTY HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EPH EUROPEAN PROPERTY HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.09.2022 | 19:05
114 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

EPH European Property Holdings PLC Profit Warning - EPH expects a Loss for the 1HY 2022 compared to a Profit in the previous year

12September 2022, Nicosia, Cyprus I Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

EPH European Property Holdings PLC ("EPH", the "Company") would like to announce that the Company excepts a loss between 30 - 40 million for the first half year 2022, compared to a profit of 9 million for the same period a year earlier.

Consistent with our published outlook regarding the military conflict in the Ukraine published on 07 March 2022, market conditions have remained challenging. Sanctions imposed against and by Russia have changed the operating environment, particularly with regards to imports/exports, currency conversions, capital controls and operations of international companies. Although, EPH's assets continue to operate independently as they did before, the Company expects a loss in the range of EUR 30-40 million compared to previous year. This result is driven by an impairment of the Russian portfolio - so far mainly due to the use of more conservative valuation assumptions to reflect the negative changes and uncertainty on the current market. However, the strong rouble appreciation against EUR offsets the losses from the fair value adjustment. The net asset value is therefore expected to increase from EUR 475 million to EUR 590-600 million.

The above stated figures in relation to the first half year 2022 are preliminary and are still subject to finalisation of the Company's financials. The unaudited results for the period will be published by 30 September 2022. No further information on the Group's business performance will be released until then.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________

EPH European Property Holdings PLC is an investment company listed on SIX Swiss Exchange. Additional information on EPH European Property Holdings PLC is available by contacting Anna Bernhart Tel: +41 44 503 5400 or at contact@europeanpropertyholdings.com.

Attachment

  • 220912 Press Release - EPH Profit Warning (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/da887de7-448a-42ae-a18f-04e5a08f473a)

EPH EUROPEAN PROPERTY HOLDINGS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.