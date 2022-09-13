Prestige Flowers brings people closer with its new FREE personalised video card feature!

LONDON, Sept. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Prestige Flowers, a leading online flower delivery company, has launched an innovative way of making the sending of flowers even more personal, creating memories that don't just last for a moment but a lifetime.





Prestige Flowers are delighted to offer their customers a new personalised video feature allowing you to add a heartfelt video or voice message to your order for free. The personalised video is printed on the message card via a QR code. The personalised card is delivered directly to the lucky recipient accompanied with the beautiful flowers to scan on arrival.

This is the perfect way to mark the special occasion, whether it's for a special birthday, a milestone anniversary or to say congrats on passing your exams, it is the perfect finishing touch. This new feature can be accessed from anywhere in the world, so it's even easier for people living abroad to make memories by sending a video to their loved one in the UK.

This new feature forms part of Prestige Flowers' initiative of bringing people together. Bringing a message card alive makes the perfect keepsake to be treasured for years to come - it makes the sentiment of sending flowers even stronger!

Philip Crowther, Head of Sales & Marketing at Prestige Flowers, said 'We are really excited to have launched this new QR code feature. We have had an amazing response since its launch and it is so rewarding to see our customers make their gift even more special. It's been fantastic to see people utilising the feature for so many occasions and not just the obvious ones! From a bride asking her closest friends and family to be her bridesmaids, to a young couple telling their family they are expecting a new bundle of joy, it truly is amazing. Sending flowers has always embodied sentiments and now we have even a better way to share these special moments.

How Prestige Flowers' Personalised Video/Voice Feature works:

Choose a beautiful bouquet, ideal for the recipient or occasion; on the bouquet page, there's a section on adding a free video or voice message. Click 'get started' which takes you to the function.

You can then record a personal video/voice message for the recipient.

Once the video is created, it is then transferred onto a message card via QR code and sent to the recipient along with the bouquet of flowers.

Upon delivery of the bouquet, the recipient scans the QR code to reveal the special video/voice message. The personalised video or voice message can then be downloaded and treasured forever.

The personalised video/voice messaging feature is available to add on all bouquets and is available online at www.prestigeflowers.co.uk.

