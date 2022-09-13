Anzeige
WKN: 938914 ISIN: NL0000235190 
12.09.22
17:35 Uhr
99,76 Euro
+3,69
+3,84 %
99,4199,8912.09.
13.09.2022
Griffin Global Asset Management Announces the Purchase and Leaseback of Two Airbus A321neo Aircraft with Viva Aerobus

DUBLIN, Ireland, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Griffin Global Asset Management ("Griffin") is pleased to announce the purchase and leaseback of two Airbus A321neo aircraft with Viva Aerobus, a low-cost airline based in Mexico. The aircraft are scheduled to deliver to Viva in September of 2022.

"We are pleased to support the growth of Viva Aerobus by financing these two new A321neos. Viva continues to deliver a leading product in the Mexican market and these aircraft will help expand their route network going forward," said Michael Lombardi, Vice President of Marketing at Griffin.

"We are very excited to receive two more Airbus A321neo. Thanks to partners such as Griffin, our growth strategy continues firmly to open new nonstop services operated with state-of-the-art aircraft, low fares and unmatched service," mentioned Juan Carlos Zuazua, CEO of Viva Aerobus. "Viva has the most modern fleet in Mexico and the 3rd youngest fleet in North America."

About Griffin Global Asset Management

Griffin is a commercial aircraft leasing and alternative asset management business with offices in Dublin, Ireland, Puerto Rico, and Los Angeles, CA. Griffin's team of aviation professionals works closely with airlines, OEMs, and financiers to deliver customized fleet solutions and innovative financing products to airlines globally.

For more information visit www.griffingam.ie or www.griffingam.com

About Viva Aerobus
Viva Aerobus is Mexico's ultra-low-cost airline. It started operations in 2006 and today it operates one of the youngest Latin American fleets with 64 Airbus: 40 Airbus A320 and 24 Airbus A321. With a clear vision to give all people the opportunity to fly, Viva Aerobus democratized the airline industry with the lowest fares in Mexico and the lowest costs in Latin America. For more information please visit: www.vivaaerobus.com/en

Press Inquiries

Lauren Groom
lgroom@griffingam.com


