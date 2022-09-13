Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 13.09.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 670 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Überzeugende Zahlen triggern eine Kurs-Rallye!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0JJ3N ISIN: FR0010309096 Ticker-Symbol: D2L 
Frankfurt
13.09.22
08:05 Uhr
26,800 Euro
-0,200
-0,74 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VITURA SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VITURA SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
26,80027,20008:19
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
VITURA
VITURA SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
VITURA SA26,800-0,74 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.