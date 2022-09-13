Regulatory News:
Aggregated presentation by day and by market
|Name of issuer
|Identification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)
|Day of transaction
|Identification code of financial instrument
|Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares *
|Market (MIC Code)
|VITURA
|969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
|05/09/2022
|FR0010309096
33
28,20
|XPAR
|VITURA
|969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
|08/09/2022
|FR0010309096
29
27,80
|XPAR
|* Two-digit rounding after the decimal
|TOTAL
62
28,01
Details per transaction
|Name of issuer
|Identification code issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)
|Name of Investment Services Provider
|Identification code of Investment Services Provider
|Day/time of transaction (CET)
|Identification code of financial instrument
|Price per transaction
|Currency
|Acquired volume
|Market (MIC Code)
|Reference number of transaction
|Purpose of buy back
|VITURA
|969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|05/09/2022 09:07:19
|FR0010309096
28,20
EUR
32
|XPAR
|00319737563EXPA1
|Annulation d'action (réduction de capital)
|VITURA
|969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|05/09/2022 14:28:35
|FR0010309096
28,20
EUR
1
|XPAR
|00319799666EXPA1
|Annulation d'action (réduction de capital)
|VITURA
|969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|08/09/2022 09:31:10
|FR0010309096
27,80
EUR
29
|XPAR
|00320156282EXPA1
|Annulation d'action (réduction de capital)
