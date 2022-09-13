Avaada has agreed to supply electricity from 300 MW of PV capacity to Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. (MSEDCL) on a long-term basis.From pv magazine India Indian developer Avaada has emerged as one of the winners in a 500 MW solar auction (phase eight) held by Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. (MSEDCL). It won 300 MW of PV capacity at a tariff of INR 2.83 ($0.036)/kWh. The developer can connect the projects to the inter-state or intra-state grid, anywhere in India. It will supply the generated power to MSEDCL through the state grid in Maharashtra on a long-term basis. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...