DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

13 September 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 12 September 2022 it purchased a total of 50,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 50,000 0 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.0360 N/A Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.0280 N/A Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.0327 N/A

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 693,918,562 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP (as indicated below) Euronext Dublin Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 894 1.0320 XDUB 11:31:20 00026814892TRDU1 2,265 1.0320 XDUB 11:31:20 00026814891TRDU1 180 1.0320 XDUB 11:31:20 00026814890TRDU1 19 1.0320 XDUB 11:31:20 00026814889TRDU1 1,700 1.0340 XDUB 11:58:33 00026815091TRDU1 196 1.0340 XDUB 11:58:33 00026815092TRDU1 764 1.0340 XDUB 11:58:33 00026815093TRDU1 2,881 1.0360 XDUB 12:35:20 00026815222TRDU1 2,074 1.0360 XDUB 12:35:20 00026815223TRDU1 1,840 1.0360 XDUB 12:35:20 00026815224TRDU1 5,624 1.0360 XDUB 12:35:35 00026815239TRDU1 253 1.0360 XDUB 12:35:35 00026815240TRDU1 3,635 1.0360 XDUB 12:35:35 00026815241TRDU1 1,166 1.0320 XDUB 13:22:04 00026815443TRDU1 688 1.0320 XDUB 13:22:04 00026815444TRDU1 1,744 1.0320 XDUB 14:14:32 00026815702TRDU1 230 1.0320 XDUB 14:44:51 00026815860TRDU1 589 1.0320 XDUB 14:44:51 00026815861TRDU1 2,937 1.0320 XDUB 14:44:51 00026815862TRDU1 287 1.0320 XDUB 14:51:07 00026815888TRDU1 1,452 1.0320 XDUB 14:51:07 00026815889TRDU1 219 1.0320 XDUB 15:01:10 00026815997TRDU1 1,674 1.0320 XDUB 15:01:10 00026815998TRDU1 1,956 1.0320 XDUB 15:12:51 00026816075TRDU1 1,729 1.0300 XDUB 15:15:02 00026816078TRDU1 1,482 1.0300 XDUB 15:15:02 00026816079TRDU1 1,722 1.0300 XDUB 15:15:02 00026816080TRDU1 242 1.0300 XDUB 15:15:02 00026816081TRDU1 697 1.0280 XDUB 16:20:23 00026816511TRDU1 1,103 1.0280 XDUB 16:20:24 00026816512TRDU1 1,087 1.0280 XDUB 16:21:31 00026816551TRDU1 1,000 1.0280 XDUB 16:21:31 00026816549TRDU1 46 1.0280 XDUB 16:21:31 00026816550TRDU1 650 1.0280 XDUB 16:21:31 00026816548TRDU1 350 1.0280 XDUB 16:21:31 00026816547TRDU1 1,796 1.0280 XDUB 16:21:38 00026816556TRDU1 77 1.0280 XDUB 16:21:38 00026816555TRDU1 2,111 1.0320 XDUB 16:24:24 00026816575TRDU1 641 1.0320 XDUB 16:24:24 00026816576TRDU1

