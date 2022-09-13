Anzeige
Dienstag, 13.09.2022
News im Fokus! TAAT® schließt Vertrag mit B&B Beyond!
WKN: A14UTJ ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 
Frankfurt
13.09.22
08:01 Uhr
1,020 Euro
+0,014
+1,39 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
Dow Jones News
13.09.2022 | 08:31
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 13-Sep-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

13 September 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 12 September 2022 it purchased a total of 50,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           50,000     0 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.0360     N/A 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.0280     N/A 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.0327     N/A

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 693,918,562 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC 
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP (as indicated below) Euronext Dublin 
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
894       1.0320        XDUB     11:31:20      00026814892TRDU1 
2,265      1.0320        XDUB     11:31:20      00026814891TRDU1 
180       1.0320        XDUB     11:31:20      00026814890TRDU1 
19        1.0320        XDUB     11:31:20      00026814889TRDU1 
1,700      1.0340        XDUB     11:58:33      00026815091TRDU1 
196       1.0340        XDUB     11:58:33      00026815092TRDU1 
764       1.0340        XDUB     11:58:33      00026815093TRDU1 
2,881      1.0360        XDUB     12:35:20      00026815222TRDU1 
2,074      1.0360        XDUB     12:35:20      00026815223TRDU1 
1,840      1.0360        XDUB     12:35:20      00026815224TRDU1 
5,624      1.0360        XDUB     12:35:35      00026815239TRDU1 
253       1.0360        XDUB     12:35:35      00026815240TRDU1 
3,635      1.0360        XDUB     12:35:35      00026815241TRDU1 
1,166      1.0320        XDUB     13:22:04      00026815443TRDU1 
688       1.0320        XDUB     13:22:04      00026815444TRDU1 
1,744      1.0320        XDUB     14:14:32      00026815702TRDU1 
230       1.0320        XDUB     14:44:51      00026815860TRDU1 
589       1.0320        XDUB     14:44:51      00026815861TRDU1 
2,937      1.0320        XDUB     14:44:51      00026815862TRDU1 
287       1.0320        XDUB     14:51:07      00026815888TRDU1 
1,452      1.0320        XDUB     14:51:07      00026815889TRDU1 
219       1.0320        XDUB     15:01:10      00026815997TRDU1 
1,674      1.0320        XDUB     15:01:10      00026815998TRDU1 
1,956      1.0320        XDUB     15:12:51      00026816075TRDU1 
1,729      1.0300        XDUB     15:15:02      00026816078TRDU1 
1,482      1.0300        XDUB     15:15:02      00026816079TRDU1 
1,722      1.0300        XDUB     15:15:02      00026816080TRDU1 
242       1.0300        XDUB     15:15:02      00026816081TRDU1 
697       1.0280        XDUB     16:20:23      00026816511TRDU1 
1,103      1.0280        XDUB     16:20:24      00026816512TRDU1 
1,087      1.0280        XDUB     16:21:31      00026816551TRDU1 
1,000      1.0280        XDUB     16:21:31      00026816549TRDU1 
46        1.0280        XDUB     16:21:31      00026816550TRDU1 
650       1.0280        XDUB     16:21:31      00026816548TRDU1 
350       1.0280        XDUB     16:21:31      00026816547TRDU1 
1,796      1.0280        XDUB     16:21:38      00026816556TRDU1 
77        1.0280        XDUB     16:21:38      00026816555TRDU1 
2,111      1.0320        XDUB     16:24:24      00026816575TRDU1 
641       1.0320        XDUB     16:24:24      00026816576TRDU1

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  187600 
EQS News ID:  1440775 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1440775&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 13, 2022 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
