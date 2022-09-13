The LARYCARE study aims at discovering new predictive biomarkers to treatment response and at developing new potential precision therapies in the larynx and hypopharynx carcinoma

This study follows One Biosciences' first discovery program initiated a year ago in partnership with Institut Curie investigating high-grade serous ovarian cancer

The initiation of this study follows the completion of a seven million euros financing, initiated at company inception, mid-2020

One Biosciences, a biotech company co-founded by Dr. Céline Vallot, Institut Curie and Home Biosciences, combining the power of AI and single-cell technologies to discover new therapeutic targets and develop novel precision medicines, announced today that it initiated the LARYCARE prospective clinical study for single-cell profiling of larynx and hypopharynx carcinoma.

This new study aims at better understanding, with unprecedented granularity of information, the mechanisms involved in neoadjuvant chemotherapy response and resistance. The objective is to identify new predictive biomarkers of the response to neoadjuvant treatment in advanced larynx and hypopharynx carcinoma as well as discover potential new targeted therapies. One Biosciences will evaluate samples from patients enrolled at the Hartmann Clinic and Paris Saint-Joseph Hospital, in partnership with the Research Center of Institut Rafaël (Institut Rafaël Centre de Recherche).

This clinical study follows a first program launched in May 2021 in collaboration with Institut Curie in high grade serous ovarian cancer patients, aiming to identify new precision medicines, evaluating samples from the Institute's SCANDARE trial.

One Biosciences has completed a seven million euros financing initiated at its inception in July 2020 with Home Biosciences, an asset centric biotech company, itself backed by US-based Redmile Group and France-based Sofinnova Partners, two leading VCs in the field of biotech. One Biosciences has also benefited from BPI France's support through non-dilutive grants (BFTE, PIA and Aide au Développement DeepTech).

Dr Céline Vallot, co-founder and chair of One Biosciences' Scientific Advisory Board, said: "Single-cell analysis of tumor tissues during treatment now allows researchers to access an unprecedented level of understanding of cellular mechanisms at work in cancer patients. Using unique molecular technologies and proprietary artificial intelligence algorithms, One Biosciences maps tumors with an unmatched resolution to shed light on new biological markers, making it possible to anticipate the response of each patient to chemotherapy. Our technological platform also paves the way for the development of ultra-targeted therapies against cancers and complex diseases that are difficult to treat."

Dr. Magali Richard, co-founder of Home Biosciences and CEO of One Biosciences, said "We have assembled a unique discovery engine in a record timeframe. We are now pursuing our aggressive growth trajectory with two programs already ongoing and two new projects to be soon initiated in high unmet medical needs. We are in line with our initial roadmap and reaffirm our ambition to make One Biosciences a leader in AI and single-cell powered therapeutics development."

One Biosciences is supported by a strong multidisciplinary Scientific Advisory Board, chaired by Dr. Céline Vallot, One Biosciences' co-founder, who was awarded, on June 16, 2022, the prestigious CNRS Innovation medal. One Biosciences' SAB is composed of Alexandre Gramfort, PhD Research Director in artificial intelligence at Inria, Sophie Postel-Vinay, MD/PhD, Senior Medical Oncologist Clinician Scientist, Drug Development Department (DITEP), Team Leader ATIP U981 INSERM at Gustave Roussy Cancer Campus and Julien Zuber, MD/PhD, Transplant nephrologist at Necker Hospital and Professor of Clinical Immunology at Paris Descartes University.

