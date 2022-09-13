

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ocado Retail Ltd, a joint venture between Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) and Marks & Spencer Group plc (MAKSY.PK, MAKSF.PK, MKS.L), reported third quarter sales of 532 million pounds, up 2.7% from last year. Sales were up 42% from third quarter of fiscal 2019 pre-COVID, excluding Fetch. Active customer numbers grew 23% year-on-year to 946,000. Average orders per week were up 10.7%, for the quarter.



In the fourth quarter, the Group expects a combination of continued strong growth in customer numbers and orders to result in mid-single digit sales growth. The Group now expects to see a small sales decline in fiscal 2022 and close to break-even EBITDA.



In the medium term, Ocado is confident that sales and EBITDA margin will recover strongly. The Group projects a recovery to high-mid single digit EBITDA margins in the mid-term.



