MotorK is a European software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider of sales and marketing software that helps automotive retailers to bridge the gap between their digital capabilities and the expectations of their customers. It is the only European player to offer a range of products on one platform, SparK, simplifying the implementation of digital strategies for the entire sales process at a low cost for both dealers and manufacturers. We forecast rapid revenue growth and margin expansion as MotorK broadens its product suite, expands geographically and executes its M&A strategy.

