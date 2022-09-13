Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Investeringsforeningen Investin - Admission to trading of new fund

The UCITS-shares below will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 14 September 2022. ISIN DK0060674844 ------------------------------------------------------ Name Investin Optimal Active and Index - KL ------------------------------------------------------ Submarket Investeringsforeninger / UCITS ------------------------------------------------------ Order Book ID 267466 ------------------------------------------------------ Short name INIOAI ------------------------------------------------------ Currency DKK ------------------------------------------------------ Trade Currency DKK ------------------------------------------------------ For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66