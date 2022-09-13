DJ Lyxor USD Floating Rate Note UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor USD Floating Rate Note UCITS ETF - Dist (SWIM LN) Lyxor USD Floating Rate Note UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 13-Sep-2022 / 09:21 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor USD Floating Rate Note UCITS ETF - Dist
DEALING DATE: 12-Sep-2022
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 99.0145
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 634503
CODE: SWIM LN
ISIN: LU1571051751
----------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: LU1571051751 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SWIM LN Sequence No.: 187638 EQS News ID: 1440977 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1440977&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
September 13, 2022 03:21 ET (07:21 GMT)