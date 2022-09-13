Anzeige
PR Newswire
13.09.2022 | 01:30
29 Leser
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASD: CPRX) will replace Mantech International Corp. (NASD: MANT) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Thursday, September 15 . The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASD: CG) is acquiring ManTech International in a transaction expected to be completed soon pending final conditions.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

September 15, 2022

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

CPRX

Health Care



Deletion

Mantech International

MANT

Industrials

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global ( NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices
 [email protected]

Media Inquiries
 [email protected]

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices

