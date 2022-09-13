Severfield, the leading structural steel work fabricator in the UK, is benefiting from robust demand from a range of sectors, which is reflected in the elevated order book (£483m vs 2016-21 average of £266m). In India, the joint venture is growing rapidly and capacity is to be expanded to cater for additional demand. However, the growth is not reflected in the c 7x P/E rating, which is the lowest level since the global financial crisis (GFC).

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...