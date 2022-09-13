Gianni Bientinesi of Business Intelligence Group Wins Business Worldwide Magazine CEO Award

LONDON, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The head of Italy based market research company Business Intelligence Group, Gianni Bientinesi, has been named in the 2022 Business Worldwide Magazine CEO Awards.

The Awards are a celebration of the most innovative and inspirational leaders around the world, from a range of industries. Unlike many business awards, which tend to honour companies as a whole, here the emphasis is on the individuals who lead them. The aim is to give worthy leaders the recognition they deserve while inspiring others to achieve similar successes. Bientinesi was the outright winner in his category, receiving the title of 'Most Innovative CEO In Italy's Market Research Industry'

All modern businesses understand the importance of data - it drives every decision and gives valuable insights about what customers want and need. But in a constantly evolving marketplace, it can be challenging for leaders to know what datasets to focus on.

Technology is only part of the solution, so Gianni Bientinesi established the Business Intelligence Group to help businesses make the best possible use of data and answer complex problems. The company has grown at an impressive rate, and despite the challenges faced by the global Covid-19 pandemic, has continued to thrive and expand its offering.

Having always been a great believer in the power of technology, the Italian entrepreneur has been able to blend together rigorous data analysis with the highest quality consultative customer service. This combination of technology with human expertise has helped Business Intelligence Group quickly expand to such a point where it stands between being a Market Research Institute and a Technology Company in addition to providing strategic consulting. The company now specialises in issues regarding retail and large distribution, home and living, automotive and transportation, technology and innovation, eco-sustainability and health and wellness.

Business Intelligence Group prides itself on being able to provide the right information, at the right time to help its clients make better informed decisions. It makes use of a proprietary technological platform enabling it to collect, organise and analyse a large amount of data through big data techniques and artificial intelligence systems. The company also offers consulting and training services through its e-learning platform regarding marketing and corporate communication.

To find out more about Business Intelligence Group, visit the company's website at https://www.businessintelligencegroup.it/en/.

Further information about the Business Worldwide CEO Awards can be found at https://www.bwmonline.com/awards/the-ceo-awards-2022/

